Another day of humidity

Local Forecast

Thunderstorms still popping up to the north and east of the Valley with a very active cell this morning near Lake Havasu. You can see the frequent lightning strikes happening.

Humidity remains thick across the region this morning, and it will linger through the day, much like yesterday, but the impetus for storms seems to be pushing eastward this afternoon.

Dew points are in the sixties this morning, but will drop modestly today into the fifties, but it will remain oppressively humid through the day.

Futurecast Data indicates fewer in the way of thunderstorms for this afternoon, but the skies still bear watching.

The Seven Day forecast shows drier conditions into the weekend, with a slight warming trend for Independence Day and beyond.