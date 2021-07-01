Seasonable temperatures with lingering humidity

Local Forecast

Seasonable temperatures around the desert this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Average for the date in Palm Springs is 107° and that's right where the city is hovering this afternoon.

Clear conditions will continue through the evening hours but so will the humidity. Dew point temperatures near 50° will persist as temperatures slowly cool closer to the century mark after sunset. Dress cool if you're headed out to Downtown Palm for the return of VillageFest!

Humidity will slowly lessen around the Coachella Valley moving closer to the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will build over the Four Corners region on Saturday providing slightly warmer temperatures.

Looking ahead to Independence Day, drier conditions and high temperatures near 110° is in the forecast for Palm Springs. Stay safe and have fun this holiday weekend!

