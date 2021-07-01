Slowly drying out into the weekend

Local Forecast

Dew points are still quite high, but will gradually drop over the next 36 hours, paving the way for a more comfortable holiday weekend despite warmer temps.

The moist airmass over the region is gradually giving way to drier air moving in from the West. This process will be slow, but it is already noticeably better feeling outdoors.

Temperatures will remain close to seasonal norms today and tomorrow, but highs warm up a few degrees for the Independence Day Weekend.

Those highs remain consistently near the 110 mark through most of next week.