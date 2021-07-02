Warmer and drier for the weekend

Local Forecast

Dew points are starting to fall a bit this morning as the atmosphere slowly dries out. Moisture is still gradually moving eastward.

Daytime highs will top out near 110 for the next several days, and humidity values should be slightly lower than they were all week.

This means you should be able to use evaporative coolers this weekend to beat the heat. Fireworks start tonight at Bagdouma Park in Coachella, the party starts at 6pm with DJs and bands, the fireworks scheduled to launch around 9 p.m. It will be toasty even in the evening hours.

A fairly consistent forecast awaits us in the next week.