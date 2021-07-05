Sunny and drier this week

Local Forecast

Skies are clear this morning and humidity values are lower along with the dew points, so it feels better out there. Dew points presently in the 40s and dropping slowly.

By later this afternoon, expect those to be even more comfortable!

A bit of a NW breeze is helping to dry the atmosphere out and it will remain breezy this afternoon, especially North of the freeway.

Temps under a ridge of high pressure continue to be above average.

Through the week, we'll warm up modestly, with typical summertime heat for the Coachella Valley in store all week long. Hotter for the weekend.