Hot and humid ahead of an even hotter weekend

A Flex Alert has been issued for today calling for the conservation of electricity between the hours of 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Keep these tips in mind to maintain a cooler temperature in your home while bumping the air conditioner up to at least 78°.

A drizzle this morning was a nice start to what has turned into a hot and humid day in the desert once again. Dew point temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through the evening hours.

Heat Advisory is now in effect for Riverside County mountains below 6,000' until 8:00 p.m. Monday. Highs here could reach up to 104°. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into place for the Coachella Valley and Joshua Tree National Park Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Depending on the amount of moisture in the atmosphere this weekend, temperatures could climb to 120°.

Some drying is expected, even with partly cloudy skies, on Saturday and temperatures will climb even higher as a result. Palm Springs' record high for Saturday's date is 119°. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching the numbers closely.

Haley Clawson

