Hot and humid ahead of an even hotter weekend

Local Forecast

A Flex Alert has been issued for today calling for the conservation of electricity between the hours of 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Keep these tips in mind to maintain a cooler temperature in your home while bumping the air conditioner up to at least 78°.

A drizzle this morning was a nice start to what has turned into a hot and humid day in the desert once again. Dew point temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through the evening hours.

A Heat Advisory is now in effect for Riverside County mountains below 6,000' until 8:00 p.m. Monday. Highs here could reach up to 104°. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into place for the Coachella Valley and Joshua Tree National Park Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Depending on the amount of moisture in the atmosphere this weekend, temperatures could climb to 120°.

Some drying is expected, even with partly cloudy skies, on Saturday and temperatures will climb even higher as a result. Palm Springs' record high for Saturday's date is 119°. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching the numbers closely.

