Still hot and humid; drying through week

Local Forecast

Plenty of sunshine today but more clouds will move overhead this evening as temperatures slowly cool near 100° around 9:00 p.m. Sunset is at 7:58 p.m.

Wind gusts have been in the 20-25 MPH range so far this afternoon but will strengthen closer to 30-35 this evening. Stronger gusts are expected through the pass.

The ridge of high pressure is sticking with us but weakening! This will allow our temperatures to hover near average each afternoon ahead.

Drier and cooler conditions are more than welcome for the rest of the week! Breezy afternoons and evenings will follow us through Thursday, with gusts near 30-35 MPH expected.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!