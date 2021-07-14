Subtle drop in humidity through week

Local Forecast

Another warm and humid day around the desert, with less activity on the radar around our local mountains. Clear skies will continue through the evening as temperatures cool into the upper 90s around 9:00 p.m.

Wind gusts, primarily around 30-35 MPH, are expected along the interstate this evening. Stronger gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass, into the northern part of the valley.

The ridge of high-pressure overhead is weakening and a trough of low pressure will be moving inland from the northwest. This system will aid in pushing the moisture farther east, allowing subtle drying to take place in Southern California. Dew point temperatures will predominately be in the 50s into the start of the weekend.

The slightly drier and seasonable temperatures are more than welcome for the rest of the week! Breezy afternoons and evenings will follow us through Thursday, with gusts near 30-35 MPH expected.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!