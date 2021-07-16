A brief reprieve from the humidity

Local Forecast

Today will see lower dew points and humidity values thanks to some light northwesterly winds so it will feel better out there and your evaporative coolers should work better.

The monsoonal moisture will remain just off to our East through tomorrow before making another incursion into the Valley.

That incursion will lead to a chance of isolated thunderstorms around the region including here in the Valley by Sunday.

We will hold on to that humidity through early next week, but should see some drier conditions by midweek next week.