Seasonable temperatures and feeling sticky

Local Forecast

Due to rain fall in the mountains, there is a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. tonight. Heavy rain is possible in any storm that develops, and that may lead to flash flooding.

Sticking with seasonable temperatures, and as we head into the week the highs will continue to stay close to average.

The extra monsoonal moisture is bringing in that humidity. Unfortunately, that humidity is going to continue to stick with us as we start off the week.

As a reminder, with dew points in the 60s, tomorrow will definitely feel muggy out. Those evaporative coolers won't be helpful to keep cool.

As we head into the afternoon tomorrow there is a slight chance for those possible showers to pop-up around the desert.