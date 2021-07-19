A week of humidity ahead

Local Forecast

The humidity continues across the Desert Southwest as moisture flows into Southern California from the southeast. Thunderstorm activity is greatest to our east, in Arizona.

Expect clouds to continue to build across the High Desert and showers and storms move across it. Skies will be predominately clear over the Coachella Valley this evening with humid conditions and warm temperatures.

The ridge of high pressure has elongated and will block some monsoonal moisture. It won't be a total dry out, as dew point temperatures will remain in the 50s, but storm activity will be limited in Southern California.

