Increasing storm chances in Riverside County through week

It's been a hot and humid day in the Coachella Valley for yet another day. An average high for the date is 109° and temperatures climbed just above that mark this afternoon. The bulk of precipitation remains to our east in Arizona, through a few light showers have been moving northwest over the Salton Sea this afternoon. Sprinkles in the east valley are possible.

As a whole for the Coachella Valley, increasing cloud cover will occur through the evening with temperatures taking their time to cool down.

A slight chance for showers and storms follow us into Wednesday with activity expected over the mountains and High Desert. The bigger push of monsoon moisture arrives Wednesday night into Thursday sending dew point temperatures into the 60s.

As a result, storm chances increase on Thursday and Friday as more moisture flows into Southern California. Stay weather aware!

