Hot and humid conditions continue

Local Forecast

Monsoon moisture is still the focal point of this week's forecast. The bulk of precipitation stays in Arizona but a few storms moved across San Bernardino County deserts.

Clouds will continue to move across our sky tonight with dew point temperatures creeping into the 60s.

Thursday will offer a better shot at Riverside County mountains getting in on the rainfall action. Isolated showers and storms are expected to develop through the afternoon hours. The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring these closely as one could drift into the low desert.

A stray storm is still possible Friday but overall rain chances will decrease moving into the weekend, even with plenty of cloud cover and humid conditions persisting.

