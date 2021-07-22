Showers and storms over mountains

Local Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms developed over San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains this afternoon. Our weather pattern setup will continue to aid in more precipitation across parts of Southern California into early next week.

High pressure remains over the Desert Southwest and will continue to bring in monsoonal moisture to Southern California into the upcoming weekend.

Futurecast showing a similar setup for Friday with showers and storms developing over local mountains.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!