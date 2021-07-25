First Alert Weather Alert Day for isolated showers and thunderstorms for valley and mountains

Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day starting today Sunday, July 25th through Monday morning. There are chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms beginning Sunday afternoon and lasting through the evening. More showers and thunderstorms could continue through Monday.

Currently Flash Flood Warning near Joshua Tree and Salton Sea. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County until 7:30 p.m. tonight. There is also Flash Flood Watch for the upper mountains until 11 p.m. tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center shows the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas under the general risk for thunderstorm development.

We are expecting heavier rain for the evening and it will linger to Monday morning across the high desert and valley floor.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking future rainfall for Monday morning across the desert. Make sure to hold off on a car wash.