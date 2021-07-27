Drier and hotter through midweek

Local Forecast

The rains of yesterday disappeared quickly, but left record amounts of rain in the Valley. Palm Springs bested a previous record by a significant margin.

The drying process will be slow, there's still a lot of monsoonal water vapor lingering, but dew points are trending lower through Thursday. Even this afternoon will feel less sticky.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has posted an odor advisory due to high levels of hydrogen sulfide emanating from the Salton Sea. This will last through the afternoon as currently issued.

Highs climb over the next few days as dew points and humidity drop. We'll peak on Thursday at 110, then lesser amounts of monsoon moisture return, with a slight chance of storms developing on Friday and Saturday.