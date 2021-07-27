More sunshine but still humid

Local Forecast

Thunderstorms have developed over San Gorgonio and San Jacinto this afternoon. Each afternoon moving forward we'll continue to watch cumulus clouds build over the mountains.

At ground level, we'll slowly dry out through Thursday. Dew point temperatures, currently in the upper 50s and 60s, will drop a little more into Wednesday.

Monsoonal moisture will return into Southern California late Thursday through Saturday. Thursday will be our hottest day with high temperatures exceeding 110° but an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon will take place. More clouds and another shot at desert showers and storms arrives Friday.