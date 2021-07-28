Skip to Content
Still fairly humid through the afternoon

Highs are warming up, but the humidity and dew points are dropping as quickly as we would like. Dew points throughout the day will remain in the 50s to near 60.

The moisture lingering will focus some potential for afternoon thunderstorms in our local mountains.

The chance for storms for the valley is minimal, but we will still feel that mugginess that has been so persistent this summer.

Highs peak tomorrow a couple of degrees above average, and then more monsoon moisture arrives by Friday increasing the chance of storms around the region through Saturday.

