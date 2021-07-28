Thunderstorms moved across Riverside County; More arrive late-week

Local Forecast

Flash Flood Warnings were in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, near HWY 62 and Joshua Tree National Park this afternoon. They have all expired as of this time. A weather sensor in Joshua Tree collected 0.28". As always a friendly reminder to take flash flooding seriously and turn around; don't drown.

Dew point temperatures were a little lower today, in the 50s, and the air temperature was able to climb to 110°. The average high for the date is 109°.

Expect to see a similar view on radar Thursday afternoon with activity isolated to begin before a push of monsoonal moisture moves into Southern California that evening and night. More showers and storms will move across the county into Friday.

More showers and storms will move across the county, including the Coachella Valley, into Friday. For the heaviest rainfall, estimates climb near 0.25".

