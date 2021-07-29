Slightly less humid today

Local Forecast

Yesterday, powerful storms popped up in the mountains and high desert as dew points surged into the mid-60s. Today, those dew points and humidity values are slightly lower, so the chance of storms is lower. Here's a shot of yesterday's Doppler during the most active period:

Today humidity is lower and dew points are running in the fifties, so it should feel slightly better.

The focus for significant weather has retreated farther to the East today, but only briefly.

Tomorrow, the monsoon moisture returns to the area, with a much higher chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening both tomorrow and Saturday.

As we move into Sunday and next week, we should see the monsoons retreat more significantly, allowing us to dry out with highs near seasonal averages.