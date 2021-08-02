Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley

Local Forecast

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Coachella Valley with forecast highs exceeding 115° for consecutive days this week. Temperatures across the low desert will experience minimal relief overnight with lows between 85-90°.

A building ridge of high pressure over Southern California will aid in temperatures climbing near record territory for some cities. The benefit of the placement of this ridge is monsoonal moisture is cut off. Dew point temperatures will hang in the 40s as a result. Much drier than what we've been experiencing.

This isn't our first rodeo of excessive heat this summer. Practice heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe!

