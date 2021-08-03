Record heat in the Coachella Valley

Local Forecast

As of 2:30 p.m., Palm Springs had tied the record high for the date (118°). Check back this evening for the official numbers.



The Excessive Heat Warning now in effect for the Coachella Valley has been extended through Thursday evening.

The ridge of high pressure over Southern California is aiding in temperatures climbing into record territory across the Coachella Valley. The placement of this ridge is beneficial to the desert in blocking monsoonal moisture from streaming in.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, more records will be tied and broken.



This is where Wednesday's records currently stand:

Palm Springs - 121° in 1969

Indio - 118° in 1937

Thermal - 118° in 1969

Heat illnesses can affect everyone. Be aware of the signs and symptoms to ensure a safer outcome for yourself and your family.

