Final day of excessive heat this week

It's a hot and humid day across the low desert. Dew point temperatures have been in the 60s and 70s around the Coachella Valley as a southerly flow provides the moisture. The air temperature still exceeding 110°+.

**current as of 3:00 p.m.

The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley will remain in effect until 8:00 p.m.

The ridge of high pressure that's been hovering over Southern California is weakening. This will allow our valley temperatures to cool.

Looking ahead to the weekend, both low and high temperatures will trend near normal.

