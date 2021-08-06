Seasonable weekend ahead

Local Forecast

Temperatures will remain extra warm through the evening hours, only cooling near 105° by 8:00 p.m. Clear skies and breezy northwest wind will be present into the night.

The ridge of high pressure that's been hovering over Southern California and the Desert Southwest continues to weaken. This will allow further cooling into Saturday and Sunday.

Wherever you choose to spend your weekend, we're looking at plenty of sunshine and dry conditions from the mountains to the desert.

Enjoy the lower dew point temperatures this weekend because the monsoonal muggies will be making a return next week.

