Humidity rises to start the week

Local Forecast

Dry conditions over the weekend felt pretty good, but today the dew points are already on the rise again.

A weak system will push dew points higher into midweek, creating a slight chance of thunderstorms for SoCal particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds coming in from the Southeast will help transport the moisture into the region.

By tomorrow, the chance of storms is around 20% for the Valley, but greater for the mountains and high desert communities through Wednesday evening.

By Thursday, we dry out just a bit, and highs will remain close to seasonal normals throughout the week.