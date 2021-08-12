Warmer and drier weekend ahead

Local Forecast

Warmer and drier than yesterday but still holding on to some of the humidity. Clear skies and a comfortable northwest wind will be present through the evening hours.

A ridge of high pressure is building in from the northwest and will provide warmer and somewhat drier conditions for Friday and Saturday.

It'll be drier than what's being felt across the desert today but dew point temperatures will still be elevated as we close out the work week.

High temperatures will return to seasonal levels for the next three days. On Sunday, our next monsoonal surge arrives and temperatures will fall into early next week.

The chance for mountain and desert storms increases Monday and Tuesday.

