Drier and warmer for the weekend

Local Forecast

Dew points are dropping (briefly). So it will feel better outside today and tomorrow before the monsoon humidity returns Sunday.

Gusty NW winds helped to push those dew points down overnight.

They are expected to remain lower both today and tomorrow.

However, by Sunday, those numbers start to climb again as the moisture moves in from the southeast.

Areas of the high desert and Central Valley of California will experience hotter than normal conditions for the next few days, which has resulted in an Excessive Heat Watch for areas to our north.

We'll see highs near seasonal norms, but some humidity on Sunday and Monday. Then the rest of the week should feel drier and cooler than normal!