Seasonal weekend in the Coachella Valley

A ridge of high pressure building over the Western United States will briefly halt additional monsoonal moisture from reaching us. Temperatures will also be on the rise. The Coachella Valley will feel seasonable temperatures through the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect for Apple and Lucerne valleys Saturday morning. Temperatures there could warm up to 10° above normal.

Monsoonal moisture begins to move back into Southern California on Sunday. Dew point temperatures will return to the 60s by the afternoon. The chance for mountain and desert storms increases Monday and Tuesday.

