Gusty winds provide cooler and drier conditions

Local Forecast

The gusts are being felt and heard! The west to northwest winds can be expected through the evening hours with gusts up to 40 MPH around the low desert.

A trough of low pressure is moving into the Western United States and is responsible for the gusty winds being felt across the mountains and desert. This system will continue to move inland through the remainder of the workweek providing cooler and drier conditions to the Coachella Valley.

It's a slow dry out but dewpoint temperatures will be in the 50s Thursday morning. A nice drop compared to the 60s that were felt this morning!

Below-normal temperatures remain the highlight of this week's forecast. The average would be 108° but Palm Springs looks to maintain highs below the century mark!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!