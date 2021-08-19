A mild August day in the desert

Local Forecast

Today you may have spotted a haze overhead. This is due to yesterday's gusty winds lofting sand and dust into the air as well as wildfire smoke making its way into Southern California. Thankfully, it's all high above us, leaving us with nothing more than 'moderate' air quality.

The numerous wildfires across the state are sending smoke throughout the region. The French fire, located in Kern County, is the closest wildfire to the Coachella Valley. See where other active fires are here.

The trough of low pressure, that brought us the gusty wind yesterday, is still meandering to the east and keeping us drier and cooler.

Below-normal temperatures will grace us for the remainder of the workweek and through the weekend.

Temperatures will begin to warm through early next week. Highs are expected to exceed 110° by Wednesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!