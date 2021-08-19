Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:33 AM

Breezy, cooler and drier–finally

Northwesterly winds blew through the Valley yesterday and last night, bringing cooler drier conditions, and posting impressive wind gust speeds.

Winds today are expected to be slightly less gusty, calming into tomorrow.

Dew points are finally retreating into the forties and low fifties, so it feels SO MUCH better with lower humidity values.

The area low pressure to our North will continue to feed in cooler and drier air through the weekend.

Highs will remain in the upper 90s into the weekend.

7-Day Forecast / CBS Weather / Dewpoint / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Video / Weather

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content