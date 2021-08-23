Reduced air quality ahead of rising temperatures

Local Forecast

Air quality, in parts of the Coachella Valley, is now reading in the 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' range. The AQI level around Thousand Palms is 112. See the most recent map here.

The HRRR wildfire smoke forecast indicates 'moderate' amounts of smoke moving over local mountains and parts of the desert on Tuesday.

South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Special Air Quality Advisory for the Coachella Valley and surrounding mountains. "To help keep indoor air clean during periods of poor air quality, close all windows and doors and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use whole-house fans or swamp coolers that

bring in outside air."

Expect to see smoky skies once again on Tuesday with rising temperatures through midweek.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley beginning Wednesday morning. High temperatures around the low desert are expected to range from 110-115° through Friday.

