A calmer, drier day ahead

Local Forecast

Severe thunderstorms dropped lots of rain and kicked up big winds last evening, but that system has pushed to the East today. Rainfall in areas around the Salton Sea were impressive:

And the dusty haze still lingers in parts of the Valley this morning thanks to powerful winds created by those severe storms.

Drier air is slowly moving in, so expect improving conditions into the weekend, but it will be fairly slow.

By this afternoon and evening, dew points will begin to dry out, and highs will be below normal for a few days, too.

The Labor Day Weekend brings near normal heat, and by Monday, some humidity returns to the forecast, with a slight chance of thunderstorms again Monday into Tuesday.