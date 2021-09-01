Warming and drying into the holiday weekend

Local Forecast

Radar around Southern California looks very different this afternoon than it did yesterday. Moisture continues to flow in from the south but is directed to the states to our east. This eastward movement will continue into tomorrow.

It will be a slow drying process but dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s more consistently across the valley floor Thursday afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures below average for the date.

Humidity will return in time for Labor Day. Temperatures will slightly cool through the latter half of next week.

