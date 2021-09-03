Heating up for the holiday weekend

Local Forecast

Warmer than Thursday, high temperatures have climbed into seasonal territory. It's also a drier day with dew point temperatures in the 30s/40s!

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build westward over the next few days, keeping the desert warm and dry through Labor Day.

If you're headed to the beach for the hot holiday weekend, be aware that the surf will be elevated. A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Sunday and Monday. More details for each county's beaches can be found here.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the High Desert, including Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms, Monday and Tuesday. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for the Inland Empire.

Humidity will begin to increase on Monday but still a comfortable (and hot) Labor Day. Monsoonal moisture will be on the rise through next week, bringing storm chances to Riverside County Wednesday and Thursday.

