A hot Labor Day weekend

Local Forecast

An above-average day in the desert, by 5°, as high temperatures climbed above 110°.

If you're headed to the beach intending to cool off in the ocean, be aware that the surf will be elevated. A Beach Hazards Statement is in place for Sunday and Monday. More details for each county's beaches can be found here.

A Heat Advisory is already in effect for the Inland Empire. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the High Desert, including Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms, Monday and Tuesday.

Humidity will begin to increase on Monday but still a comfortable (and hot) Labor Day. Monsoonal moisture will be on the rise through next week, bringing storm chances to Riverside County Wednesday through Friday. Thursday-Friday currently looking like the best chance for the low desert to receive rain.

