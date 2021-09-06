A hot & humid Labor Day in the desert

Local Forecast

It is going to be a hot and humid Labor Day in the desert! Plenty of sunshine will be with us through this Monday as temperatures climb above the seasonal average (105°) this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Inland Empire until 8:00 p.m. Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the High Desert, including Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms, through Tuesday evening.

Dew point temperatures will remain elevated through the day. It'll be quite "soupy" out there for many in the valley.

Monsoonal moisture will be lingering through the week, bringing increased storm chances to Riverside County Thursday and Friday.

