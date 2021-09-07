Heat and humidity rule the week

Local Forecast

Heat alerts across the Southland have been extended. The Excessive Heat Warning for the High Desert, including the eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park and Chuckwalla Valley, is scheduled through 8:00 p.m. Thursday. The Heat Advisory for the Inland Empire and Riverside County mountains, below 6,000', is now in effect until Friday night.

Dew point temperatures have remained elevated for the second day in a row. These "soupy" conditions will be around throughout the week as monsoon moisture flows into Southern California from the southeast.

That extra moisture and extra instability in the atmosphere will allow storms to develop Wednesday through Friday over the mountains and High Desert. Currently, Thursday is the best day for thunderstorm development in Riverside County.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!