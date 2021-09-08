Excessive heat and humidity felt in the Southland

Local Forecast

A Flex Alert will be in effect statewide from 4:00-9:00 p.m due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid. During this time period, refrain from using major appliances and turn your A/C up to 78° or higher. Read more about the alert here.

The ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest is positioned in a way that monsoonal moisture can flow steadily into Southern California.

The moisture flowing in from the southeast and extra instability in the atmosphere will allow storms to develop, mainly Thursday and Friday over the mountains and High Desert. Currently, Thursday is the best day for scattered thunderstorm development in Riverside County. Friday offers more isolated storm chances.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the High Desert, including the eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park and Chuckwalla Valley, is in place through 8:00 p.m. Thursday. The Heat Advisory for the Inland Empire and Riverside County mountains, below 6,000', is now in effect until Friday night.

