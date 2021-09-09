Remaining muggy tonight; isolated storms Friday

Local Forecast

THE LATEST

The radar will continue to clear through the evening. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains until 9:45 p.m. for Joshua Tree National Park and the Cottonwood Visitor Center.

A quick look at some of the rainfall totals recorded around the mountains and desert after this afternoon's thunderstorms:

THE FORECAST

A Flex Alert will be in effect statewide from 4:00-9:00 p.m Thursday due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid. During this time period, refrain from using major appliances and turn your A/C up to 78° or higher. Read more about the alert here.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the High Desert, including the eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park and Chuckwalla Valley, is in place through 8:00 p.m. Thursday. The Heat Advisory for the Inland Empire and Riverside County mountains, below 6,000', has been extended until Sunday night.

The mugginess is not done with us just yet. Dew point temperatures will remain elevated, in the 70s Friday morning. This extra moisture in the atmosphere will allow for isolated storms to develop over the mountains in the afternoon.

