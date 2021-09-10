Heat and humidity persist into Saturday

Local Forecast

Thunderstorms have developed over San Diego and Riverside County mountains this afternoon. These storms are moving to the northeast and will bring rain to parts of the Coachella Valley.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for a portion of San Diego County, including Borrego Springs until 4:15 p.m. Do not attempt to cross a flooded road. Find an alternate route.

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to influence our desert weather with above-normal temperatures and added humidity.

The placement of the ridge will continue to steer moisture into Southern California for the start of the weekend. Dew point temperatures will hang in the 60s Saturday afternoon. Slow drying will take place Sunday and continue into early next week.

The Heat Advisory for the Inland Empire and Riverside County mountains, below 6,000', has been extended until Sunday night. High temperatures could climb as high as 102°. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for eastern Riverside County through Monday evening.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!