A pleasant week ahead as Fall arrives

Local Forecast

Wednesday marks the beginning of Autumn with the Autumnal Equinox at 12:20 p.m. and temperatures will feel consistent with the season for the most part. Highs today are expected to be near our seasonal normal of 101.

Dew points remain nice and dry through much of the week as well.

The Jet Stream is pushing in some cooler air into the Intermountain West, and we're just on periphery of that cooler air, which will help keep our daytime highs in check.

We do warm up modestly through Wednesday, which will ironically be the warmest day of the week and also mark the beginning of the fall season.