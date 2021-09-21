Final full day of summer season

Local Forecast

Warmer than yesterday, this evening will treat us with a slow cooling into the mid-90s by 8:00 p.m.

A ridge of high pressure is in place over California. This will continue to aid in a warming trend through midweek. Winds have an offshore flow but speeds are expected to remain weak.

This setup will keep humidity low across the desert and elevate fire weather conditions across the Southland. Dew point temperatures are expected to rise into the weekend as a trough of low pressure draws moisture into the desert.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures will be felt across the Coachella Valley through the week with Wednesday being the hottest day. Wednesday also marks the official start of fall, beginning at 12:20 p.m. when the equinox occurs.

What's an equinox? Simply put it means "equal" "night". During this time, the sun passes over the equator and there are equal parts day and night at all latitudes. This is the beginning of the autumn season. The same occurrence will happen in March to mark the transition into spring.

