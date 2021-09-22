A warm start to the fall season

Local Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high of 108 degrees this afternoon. That's eight degrees above average for the date.

Sunset is happening earlier and earlier. Have a photo to share? Send it to share@kesq.com.

Temperatures will be slow to cool into the mid-90s around 8:00 p.m. with a breezy northwest wind.

The incoming trough of low pressure will draw in moisture. Dew point temperatures will climb into the low 60s early Thursday morning and hover in the 50s through the afternoon.

The additional moisture will bring a chance for showers and storms to the mountains beginning Thursday, with slightly higher chances Friday and Saturday.

A cooling trend begins tomorrow with temperatures dropping into the upper 90s for the weekend ahead.

