Humidity lingers with comfortable temperatures

Local Forecast

Friday's rainfall brought 0.04" to Palm Springs International Airport, which bumps the total for the year to 1.19".

Still 2.29" below average for this point in the year.

The area of low pressure that provided the abundance of moisture Friday is making its way to the east. This system will still draw in moisture from the south and keep our dew point temperatures elevated. Isolated storms over the High Desert Sunday are possible.

High temperatures in the 90s will be the primary focus moving forward. A trough of low pressure will move into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. This will increase our onshore flow and bring cooler air into the desert.