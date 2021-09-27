Comfortable but smoky start to work week

Local Forecast

Smoke is moving into the Valley thanks to winds from the North and that will likely be the case tomorrow as well.

You can see the orange and red colors of the sunrise due to the incursion of smoke and haze looking out from the top of the Tram earlier this morning.

AQI readings are mainly in the "Moderate" and "Good" range thus far.

We will continue to monitor the AQI levels and you can check them here:

Highs will be below average through the remainder of the week as we enjoy temps in the low to mid 90s most all week long.