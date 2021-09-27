Smoky skies ahead of cooler temperatures

Local Forecast

Air quality around the Coachella Valley ranged from 'good' to 'moderate' this afternoon. Palm Springs had a reading of 53 as of 3:00 p.m. See the latest numbers here.

Smoke from Central California wildfires is expected to linger around the mountains and desert through the night.

A trough of low pressure is nearing the west coast and will strengthen onshore flow on Tuesday. This will aid in clearing our skies of smoke.

Wind gusts around the Coachella Valley are expected to range from 30-40 MPH. Stronger gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass.

High temperatures will dip into the low 90s on Wednesday followed by a warming trend into the weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!