Gusty winds Tuesday as trough moves inland

Local Forecast

A trough of low pressure is strengthening onshore flow. Wind gusts around the Coachella Valley are expected to range from 30-40 MPH through the evening hours. Stronger gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Below-normal temperatures will persist through the week though highs will climb into the upper-90s this weekend.

As winds turn offshore through Wednesday, drier air will filter in. Dew point temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s on Thursday, elevating fire weather conditions across the Southland.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!