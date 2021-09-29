Skip to Content
Breezy and comfortable midweek

Gusty winds last night peaked above 35mph at PSP, with similar gusts around the Valley but this morning the winds have backed off.

Winds should be calmer today, but gradually turn offshore starting tomorrow, which will warm us up.

Partly cloudy skies persist this morning but will clear out later this afternoon returning us to desert sunshine.

Air quality was never a big issues despite smoke moving in from the North, but with those winds overnight helped to clear the smoke out of the Valley. AQI is in the "Good" range across the Valley today.

With offshore winds developing tomorrow, highs will start to warm up a bit into the week, but will remain near seasonal norms.

