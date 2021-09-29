Santa Ana winds bring elevated fire weather conditions

Local Forecast

The passing of the trough of low pressure has shifted our winds to take on a northerly flow. This will create much drier conditions around Southern California.

The offshore flow will drop dew point temperatures into the teens at times around the Coachella Valley on Thursday. Elevated fire weather conditions are a concern across the Southland.

Slightly below-normal temperatures will stick with us into the start of October. Partly cloudy skies move in for the weekend.

